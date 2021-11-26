Exclusive: The aim is to bring the best of Drone technologies to India, says Pankaj Akula, Paras Aerospace

Pankaj Akula, CEO, Paras Aerospace

The Indian armed forces have started procuring Unmanned Aerial Vehicles which are capable of being used as suicide drones and are equipped with direct-fire aerial-precision capabilities. The military grade UAVs are not meant just for surveillance, they are also capable of crashing into the target with explosives. Several Indian companies are going in for joint ventures with Israeli companies for manufacturing the drones locally in India. Recently, NCR based Paras Aerospace has tied up with a few UAV manufacturers in Israel, Latvia & Italy.

Pankaj Akula, CEO, Paras Aerospace shares details with Huma Siddiqui about the company’s tie-ups with other countries & companies and more about the drones market in India.

Following are excerpts:

What is Paras Aerospace and its role in the Space Sector?

Paras Aerospace is a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited. We offer a wide range of Development, Integration, Manufacturing and Certification of UAV systems. The prime verticals of the company include Military UAV, Industrial UAV, Indigenous Payload Development and Algorithms Development. Paras Aerospace is a Manufacturing company primarily focused on Drone related Aerospace technology development.

Milestones of the company & why tie-ups with Israel?

The objective of the company is to Make in India while Making for the World. The reason for the partnership is based on two reasons: Very good bilateral relations between India and Israel; and Israel has been producing drones since 1980 for various applications and has a strong legacy in this domain of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. The partnerships would enable utilizing the state of the art solutions for various industry use cases.

India itself has several UAVs specialists and start-ups. What exactly is the benefit of a tie-up with various companies from Israel and other countries?

Paras Aerospace has partnerships with companies from Israel, Latvia and Italy. A drone solution to any use case comprises the following verticals-UAV, Sensor, Mission Planning Software, UTM Software and Algorithms. Paras Aerospace aims to bring the best of Drone technologies to India to provide optimal solutions to all the verticals.

Drone market in India — key insights from the company’s perspective.

The Indian Drone market has received considerable recognition from the government through the updated Drone Rules 2021. Our partnerships/ products are focused on adding value to them, e.g. drones, drone parachutes, sensors and Universal UTM. The benefits are national and not restricted to just Paras Aerospace, we are aiming to bring best in class technologies from around the world to India.

Partnering with ParaZero Israel —how is this beneficial for India and the Military Establishment?

The safety of drones in the drone airspace and the people below is of paramount importance, there are many unmanned vehicles available in the country, which is expected to grow more in the time to come. The systems from ParaZero offer certified drone parachutes for enabling safety to the drone and third parties situated below the drones. The systems are compliant to ASTM standards for Safety Parachutes on Drones.

PLI scheme for drones — what does it mean?

PLI is a scheme from the Government to provide incentives to the production of Drones and Drone subsystems from India. This scheme will motivate drone companies from India to start production in India and enable job creation.

Which other countries/companies does your company have a tie-up with?

Besides Israel, Paras Aerospace has tie-ups with companies from Latvia and Italy. Fixar from Latvia is the designer of unique Angular Rotor drones which are useful for specific missions in low air density applications and to have long endurance. Nurjana Technologies from Italy provides Systems Engineering and System Development Capabilities for Real-Time applications in Aerospace.