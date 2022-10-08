Exclusive – Outgoing Colombian Envoy emphasize on boosting ties with India

India and South American nation Colombia are all set to deepen their cooperation in various critical sectors including Space, energy, health & vaccines, automobiles including electric vehicles as well as people to people.

Outgoing Ambassador of Colombia Mariana Pacheco shared her experiences in India as well achievements towards building bilateral relations between her country and India. Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez was in India last October and was leading a large official and business delegation to explore opportunities not only in joint vaccine production, Indo-Pacific, auto sector especial EVs and women entrepreneurs.

“This has been an incredible journey, they talk about Incredible India, and I say my incredible journey in India. And yes, I arrived in February of 2021. And immediately I started working on various issues. One of course, was the issue of health and the expansion and the increasing cooperation between India and Colombia in a obtaining and learning specially from India’s health sector, incredible and astonishing and innovative developments in vaccines at the moment and not only vaccines, but in other products like pharma products that are not only quality wise very high, but also affordable, not only for the citizens of India, but also for the citizens of Colombia and humanity,” Ambassador of Colombia Mariana Pacheco told Financial Express Online in an exclusive interaction .

“We started working on health, aerospace, science and technology issues and of course, culture issues and soft diplomacy. And why culture? Because it has also been key during my tenure, as India has so much to offer not only to Indians but to the world. And so, I think one of my goals and results is that I created a space called Casa Colombia – Casa is home and house in Spanish for all Indians and for everyone to have a space to learn more about Colombian culture,” the outgoing envoy added.

In view of the ongoing protracted war between Russia and Ukraine, Indian Oil Corporation and Colombia’s state-run Ecopetrol SA., have inked long-term oil supply contracts in Singapore where Ecopetrol has set up its office.

Last year the South American nation had supplied coal to India to meet its shortage.

Also Read: IOC inks pact with Colombia’s Ecopetrol to boost energy security

MoS Meenakshi Lekhi had visited Colombia in 2021 and the big outcome was the signing of the MoU in cooperation in outer space for peaceful purposes.

In the auto sector Hero has a manufacturing base outside of a city in Colombia, and it is expanding, and post COVID, the people prefer to have their own transportation. This means more motorcycles are being sold in that country.

Royal Enfield is another brand which has attracted the people of that country and the company has inked an agreement with a local company there.

Catch the whole conversation with the outgoing Ambassador of Colombia here –