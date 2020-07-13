  • MORE MARKET STATS

Exchange of fire between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Published: July 13, 2020 8:02 AM

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district early in the morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Jammu and Kashmir, anantnag encounter, Anantnag district, Srigufwara area, defence newsNo casualties have been reported so far, the police official said. (ANI photo)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district early in the morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said around 6.40 am, the militants, who were hiding, opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.
No casualties have been reported so far, the police official said.

