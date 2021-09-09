Ex-ZAPAD: Focus on Joint operations in conventional battlefield scenario

According to the Indian Army, the will conclude on September 16, with a Fire Power Demonstration by the Russian Armed Forces.

With an aim to train troops to undertake joint operations in conventional battlefield scenarios, a contingent of the Indian Army is at Nizhniy in Russia for the fortnight long Ex ZAPAD 2021.The exercise is from September 4-16, 2021.

There are 17 countries which are involved in the exercise which was formally opened on September 9, 2021, at Mulino Training Ground near Nizhniy in Novgograd region, Russia. According to the Indian army 200 army personnel are participating in the multinational exercise and China and Pakistan are present as Observers.

This is a one of the theatre level exercises of Russian forces. Therefore the focus is on operations against terrorists. From India the NAGA Battalion group has been deployed for this exercise. The main aim of ZAPAD is to further enhance strategic and military relations among all the participating countries.

According to the Indian Army, the will conclude on September 16, with a Fire Power Demonstration by the Russian Armed Forces.

The Contingents during the course of the exercise are going to participate in cultural and sporting events.

Today all the 17 contingents were addressed by General Nikolay Pankov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation and General of the Army.

The Agenda of the Exercise

There will be drills and demonstrations all related to counter terrorism, and Conventional operations will be carried out as well important lectures.

All the participating armies will share their valuable experiences in varied theatres; this will also give them an opportunity to refine their procedures for joint operations.

Which countries are participating

There are 17 countries in total. And these include:

Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Mongolia, Russia, India and Serbia.

Observers: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, China, Pakistan, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The Indian contingent was put through a very strict training schedule before they left for the exercise in Russia. All facets of conventional operations were covered and this included counter terrorism, combat conditioning and firing, mechanized, airborne and heliborne operations.

Next week, the Indian Army will be represented by a 200 strong battalion in a multinational exercise Peace Mission in Russia. They will be from Sikh Li infantry.