Ex-Yudh-Abhyas 20: India-US Soldiers to focus on interoperability and hybrid threats

Ex-Yudh-Abhyas is one of the largest joint military and Defence Cooperation efforts between the two countries. (Representational image)

For the fortnight long 16th edition of Ex-Yudh Abhyas soldiers from Indian and US armies will be deployed from February 8-21, 2021, at Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan. According to the Indian Army this edition of the bilateral training exercise between the two countries will be conducted at the Foreign Training Node at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges.

The military drill over the weekend is the important component of the India-US military cooperation and this will help in deepening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region though common defense objectives.

For the US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise there will be 250 soldiers each from both countries and the focus will be on enhancing combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange. The US troops arrived in India on February 5, 2021.

What is the importance of such a drill?

Ex-Yudh-Abhyas is one of the largest joint military and Defence Cooperation efforts between the two countries. The drill is hosted alternatively between the two countries. Last time it had taken place at the Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, USA and the Assam Regiment had participated in it.

According to a senior army officer, “such drills between the two countries provide an opportunity to the armed forces of both sides to under and learn to operate in an integrated manner both at different levels of the armed forces of both sides.”

Know more about the troops from both sides

From India the 11th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, which is part of the South Western Command will represent Indian Army in the exercise.

The US Army delegation is going to be represented by the troops of the 2nd battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, along with respective brigade headquarters.

How?

The drill is planned in such a way where the focus is on the soldiers getting familiarised with the tactical planning, equipment, weapons as well organisational structures.

Professional development workshops are planned, there are academic exchanges and the focus is primarily on the training at the corps-level and below. Also, unconventional and hybrid threats; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and combat against conventional.

The Command Post Exercise (CPX)

This part of the drill will be focused on the UN Peacekeeping operation in a combined military setting.

The purpose of such drills?

The drills are carried out in different scenarios and these are rehearsed in such a way that the two sides are able to understand the battle procedures and organisational structure which will help in jointmanship. The Indian soldiers also get to learn more on handling different threats and neutralising them while on duty during UN Peacekeeping Operations.

What will be the focus of FTX?

The company level elements from both India and US Armies will be involved in the field training exercise (FTX). They will exercise in combined, fundamental war-fighting skills to enhance combined operational capacity.

The CPX and FTX will run concurrently.