EX VAJRA PRAHAR 2018 – Indo-US Special Forces start a 12 day rigorous joint training

By: | Updated: November 19, 2018 7:20 PM

A contingent of one officer and 10 Other Ranks from the Special Forces Group of the United States Pacific Command arrived at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on Sunday for undertaking Joint training with the Indian Special Forces.

On Monday, the first day of the exercise, the United States Pacific Command troops carried out visit to the training area followed by zeroing of their personal weapons.

A contingent of one officer and 10 Other Ranks from the Special Forces Group of the United States Pacific Command arrived at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on Sunday for undertaking Joint training with the Indian Special Forces.

During the 12 day exercise, the US Special Forces will carry out rigorous joint training in semi desert and rural terrain with an aim to enhance the inter operability of the two armed forces and further the military to military co-operation..

The contingents will train on aspects such as hostage rescue, building intervention, desert survival, medical aid and combat firing. At the end of the joint training, the Special Forces will undertake a three days outdoor exercise to validate their best practices.

On Monday, the first day of the exercise, the United States Pacific Command troops carried out visit to the training area followed by zeroing of their personal weapons.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. EX VAJRA PRAHAR 2018 – Indo-US Special Forces start a 12 day rigorous joint training
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition