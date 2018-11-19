EX VAJRA PRAHAR 2018 – Indo-US Special Forces start a 12 day rigorous joint training

On Monday, the first day of the exercise, the United States Pacific Command troops carried out visit to the training area followed by zeroing of their personal weapons.

A contingent of one officer and 10 Other Ranks from the Special Forces Group of the United States Pacific Command arrived at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on Sunday for undertaking Joint training with the Indian Special Forces.

During the 12 day exercise, the US Special Forces will carry out rigorous joint training in semi desert and rural terrain with an aim to enhance the inter operability of the two armed forces and further the military to military co-operation..

The contingents will train on aspects such as hostage rescue, building intervention, desert survival, medical aid and combat firing. At the end of the joint training, the Special Forces will undertake a three days outdoor exercise to validate their best practices.

