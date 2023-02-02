Ex-Trishakti Prahar: Synergizing firepower assets of security forces

Aimed at synergizing the firepower assets of the security forces to orchestrate an integrated battle, Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have recently concluded a joint training exercise named “Trishakti Prahar”.

This exercise was conducted in north Bengal from January 21-31, and among the CAPFs — the troops from the Border Security Force (BSF), the ITBP, and the SSB participated.

What was the objective?

According to sources in the defence and security establishment the main objective of drill was to practice battle preparedness in which latest weapons and equipment were used in a networked and integrated environment. And, in the joint exercise, all arms and services of the Army, IAF and CAPFs were involved.

According to sources this drill showcased capability of the Indian Armed Forces in synergised application which included the assets of the IAF, Airborne Special Forces and the Security Forces in a networked environment.

More about Trishakti Prahar

This exercise took place at different locations in north Bengal and the joint forces carried out deployment and swift mobilization practices. And agencies like Police, Civil Administration, Civil Defence Organisations, were involved. They were there to ensure quick mobilization and swift and efficient movement.

And on the last day of the drill the joint force conducted an integrated fire power exercise in Teesta Field Firing Ranges, and was reviewed by Lt Gen RP Kalita, Army Commander, Eastern Command.

There were several ground and aerial assets which were deployed in the exercise. And these include: medium & field artillery guns, infantry mortars, helicopters, latest fighter jets, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and other weapons and equipment in a networked environment. There was also a display of the major equipment and weapons.

Senior officers of BSF, SSB, ITBP, and civil administration dignitaries also witnessed the exercise.