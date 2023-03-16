Ex-military wife caught cheating people and DRDO aspirants

The Baiyappanahalli police arrested a woman who, posing as an army officer, allegedly cheated job aspirants and realtors. She cheated job aspirants, claiming to be associated with the defence organization—the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). According to the police, she obtained a fake ID card and uniform and gained access to the DRDO office.

The Baiyappanahalli police acted on the complaint from one of the victims N. Mohan who is a realtor. With a fake ID card, she lured several people.

According to the police, the accused are Darshana Bhardwaj and her male associate Jyotirmayi. Darshana is the former wife of an army officer.

In a complaint, Mohan told the police that he got to know Darshana some months ago through a friend.

According to the Police, Darshana showed interest in buying a house that Mohan had built. She told him that the DRDO needed real-estate developers for the maintenance of buildings and promised to get him a contract worth several crores.

Later, she cheated Rs.1.16 crore from him as part of the commission and started demanding Rs.40 lakh luring him to issue the first instalment of contract amount.

On suspicion Mohan cross checked to find that she is impersonating as army officer. Based on the complaint the police track down the accused and arrested her.

The police are now checking her background to ascertain whether she had committed similar offences earlier.