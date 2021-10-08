Ex-JIMEX concludes: Two QUAD members carry out complex drills at sea

According to the India Navy, P8I, which is a shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft and MiG 29K fighters, also participated in the drill. (Images Credit: Indian Navy)

The ships and aircraft of Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and Indian Navy (IN) concluded their three day bilateral maritime exercise JIMEX on Friday in the Arabian Sea. The two navies carried out operations which were focused on various dimensions of maritime operations including surface and sub-surface as well as the air domain.

The exercise comes close on the heels of the recently concluded in person QUAD Leaders summit in Washington DC which was called by the US President Joe Biden.

Participation of Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force

From India, under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet — RAdm Ajay Kochhar, indigenous Guided Missile Destroyer — INS Kochi with Sea King MK 42B helicopter and INS Teg – Guided Missile Frigate with Search and Rescue (SAR) capable Chetak helicopter.

According to the India Navy, P8I, which is a shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft and MiG 29K fighters, also participated in the drill.

The Japanese side was led by RAdm IkeuchiIzuru, Commander, Escort Flotilla Three. The Flotilla had the Izumo Class Helicopter, Carrier Kaga and the Guided Missile Destroyer Murasame. On both the ships there were SH60K helicopters.

More about JIMEX

Both sides carried out War at Sea scenarios and the P8I of the Indian Navy provided maritime reconnaissance support to both navies.

Replenishment at Sea approaches, as well as fuel rig connect-up between Kaga and Kochi was part of the drill.

The three day bilateral exercise also involved Over the Horizon Targeting exercises, which were very complex and there were surface gunshots on an expendable target.

There was an advanced coordinated anti-submarine exercise. This involved an underwater target which was deployed by JMSDF, which had surface units and Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft which were engaged in drills with seamless coordination.

In keeping with the spirit of the military leadership – during the flying operations, Flag Officers of both navies met on the flying decks of Kochi & Kaga.

More about Air Domain Operations

Advanced anti-aircraft firing exercises on Expendable Aerial Target were launched from the deck of INS Kochi.

Ship controlled Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat drills were carried out by the Indian Navy’s MiG 29K fighter aircraft. Flying operations with MiG 29K fighters carried out multiple simulated air strikes on surface units. There were Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, too.

The focus of the helicopters participating in the cross deck landings was on interoperability.

Such drills complex in nature, help in the two navies to strengthen their strategic partnership and, to help in jointly participating in maintaining peace and stability in the region.