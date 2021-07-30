Ex INDRA: After navy, Indian Army contingent leaves for Moscow for counter terrorism exercise

From August 1, the two countries will start off a 13-day mega military exercise in the Russian city of Volgograd. (PHOTOS CREDIT: Indian Navy)

For further deepening of India-Russia ties, the navies of both countries have recently concluded the 12th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY. This two day biennial bilateral maritime exercise between Indian Navy and Russian Navy took place in the Baltic Sea from July 28-29, 2021. This year’s drill was undertaken as a part of the visit of INS Tabar to St Petersburg, to participate in the 325th Russian Navy Day celebrations.

The exercise which was started in 2003 as a structured bilateral naval exercise has now over a span of 15 years expanded into a tri-services exercise. And the first of which was held in 2017. Ex INDRA epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies.

More about INDRA NAVY — INTEROPERABILITY

This has over a period of time matured and expanded its scope, level of participation and complexity of operations. This year the focus was on interoperability between the two navies, sharing of best practices and to further enhance the understanding and procedures of multi-faceted maritime operations.

The stealth Frigate INS Tabar and the Russian Federation Navy, represented by Corvettes RFS Zelyony Dol and RFS Odintsovo of the Baltic Fleet, participated in this year’s drill in Russia.

And it included various facets of fleet operations including anti-air firings, helicopter operations, boarding drills, seamanship evolutions and underway replenishment drills.

India-Russia Mega Drill next week

From August 1, the two countries will start off a 13-day mega military exercise in the Russian city of Volgograd.

Counter-terror operations will be the focus of the 12th edition of the Ex INDRA which will help in deepening the bilateral military relations between the two countries.

According to the Indian Army, for the 12th edition of the exercise there will be a participation of 250 personnel from each side. The Indian Army contingent which will be participating in the exercise will deploy a mechanised infantry battalion.

Exercises related to counter-terror operations as mandated under the UN’s framework of joint forces against international terror groups will be carried out and the two sides will focus on interoperability between the two armies and also share best practices.