Ex-INDRA 21: Indian and Russian ground forces kick off counter terrorism drills

Ahead of the first ever Indo-Russian 2+2 Ministerial level talks and annual summit later this year, to further enhance Indo-Russian Defence Cooperation, the armies of both countries commenced joint training exercise INDRA 2021.

The fortnight long Ex-INDRA 2021 started on August 4, 2021 at Prudboy Ranges, Volgograd, Russia with the unfurling of the flags of both sides and an impressive ceremony.

Aim of the Exercise — Interoperability

According to the Indian Army the main aim is joint training between the two armies, and to plan and conduct counter-terror operations as per the mandate of the United Nations. Perception management, intelligence gathering and sharing as well as cordon & search operations as part of anti-terrorist operations. And to share best practices between the forces of India and Russia.

Also on the agenda of the drills is academic discussions between the expert groups of both contingents.

Counter Drone Drills, Electronic Warfare, launching of Eleron 3 are part of the routine.

More about Ex-INDRA

It has been conducted since 2003 and it takes place alternately between the two countries and ground and naval forces participate.

The mandate is to practice joint planning and enhancing interoperability between the armed forces of both sides not only in peacekeeping but also on dealing with terrorism at multinational level.

The two countries have been working towards further deepening the long-standing military relations and are identifying ways to “upgrade and intensify’’ the ties.

The 12th edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise INDRA-21 has the Indian Army’s a mechanised infantry battalion and there will be 250 personnel from both sides.

There will be Russian Intelligence troops too, as well as 100 units of military hardware, which the two sides will use during the drills. The drills at the Unit level will be tasked to destroy mobile targets as well as mock enemy buildings.

China & Russia Exercise

Later this month there will be drills between the Russia and Chinese forces – operational-tactical exercise ZAPAD/Interaction-2021 in which there will be a participation of around 10,000 personnel. This exercise will take place in China and besides the personnel, there will be armoured vehicles, artillery as well as fighter aircraft.

According to reports, the troops from the Chinese PLA will be from Western Theatre Command and the Russian will send troops from Eastern Military District.