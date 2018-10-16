Enhancing regional maritime security in Indian Ocean Region will be the focus of IONS

According to the official spokesperson of the Indian Navy Capt DK Sharma, “All ‘Member’ and ‘Observer’ nations have been invited and most have already confirmed their intent to participate in it.”

Chiefs of Navies, Heads of Maritime Agencies and representatives of 32 member and observer nations will meet in Kochi next month to discuss enhancing of maritime security and formulate strategies and cooperative mechanisms to enhance regional maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

They will be meeting for the two day 10th anniversary celebrations starting Nov 13 for the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) being hosted by the Indian Navy, underlining its status as a net security provider in the region.

Re-tracing the ancient maritime trade routes from the Malabar Coast to Persian Gulf that catalysed the spread of Indian culture to all parts of the world will be undertaken by four Indian Navy sailing vessels which will are expected to embark an international crew and undertake this venture from Kochi to Muscat.

This IONS meet is expected to further deepen maritime partnerships with regional neighbours, and also contribute significantly in enhancing security and stability in the IOR.

Commonly known as IONS, is an extremely significant regional maritime security initiative launched by India in February 2008 under the aegis of the Indian Navy. IONS seeks to increase maritime co-operation among navies of the littoral states of the IOR by providing an open and inclusive forum for discussion of regionally relevant maritime issues. Besides India, other member countries including the UAE, South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh and Iran have held the chairmanship of IONS.

The organisation has grown very significantly in the last ten years and today has membership of 32 nations, inclusive of 08 observer-members, grouped in four clusters – South Asian Littorals, West Asian Littorals, East African Littorals, South East Asian and Australian Littorals.

These member countries will also be discussing ways to strengthen capabilities and interoperability to ensure speedy response to requirements of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) in the IOR.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to be the Chief Guest of the occasion.