  • MORE MARKET STATS

Engage organisation other than BRO to develop critical infrastructure in coastal areas: Parliamentary panel to Defence Ministry

The committee had earlier recommended a comprehensive study on requirement of the BRO in the coastal areas keeping in view current threat assessment and operational requirements.

Written By PTI
The report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (File)
The report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (File)

The defence ministry should engage an organisation other than the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to develop critical infrastructure in India’s coastal areas keeping in mind a previous terror attack happened through the sea route, a report of a parliamentary committee suggested on Wednesday.

The committee had earlier recommended that a comprehensive study on requirement of the BRO in the coastal areas keeping in view current threat assessment and operational requirements of the forces may be undertaken by the Ministry of Defence in consultation with the armed forces and the BRO.

“In this regard, the ministry has submitted that employment of BRO for roads construction in coastal region has been accorded lower priority as the Army has accorded higher priority for development of infrastructure along northern borders,” the Standing Committee on Defence’s report stated.

The committee expressed its belief that keeping in view current geostrategic challenges, increase in maritime traffic and a previous terror attack through sea route, security in coastal areas is of paramount importance.

The report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Therefore, the committee recommended in its report that, since the BRO is currently engaged in development of strategic infrastructure along northern borders, “feasibility of engaging other competent organization/authority, as a short-term measure, for development of critical infrastructure in coastal areas may be explored by the Ministry of Defence for strengthening our maritime and coastal security”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Defence MinistryRajnath Singh
Next Story
A Matter of Prisoners: Pakistani POWs of 1971, pawns in a larger gameRepatriated in 1974, Pakistani POWs spent almost two and a half years in captivity.