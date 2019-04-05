Encounter with Naxals: CRPF jawan killed, another injured in Chhattisgarh

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 11:11 AM

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and another injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh Friday, police said.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu pay tribute to 4 BSF jawans who lost their lives yesterday in an encounter (ANI Photo)Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and state Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu pay tribute to 4 BSF jawans who lost their lives yesterday in an encounter (ANI Photo)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and another injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh Friday, police said. The skirmish took place in the forest near Chameda village in Dhamtari district when a joint team of CRPF’s 211 battalion and District Force (DF) was out on an anti-naxal operation, a police official told PTI. He said the patrolling team, comprising around 50 personnel of the CRPF and 10 of the DF, had launched the operation on April 3 in the interiors of Khallari and Borai police station areas.

On Friday morning, when security forces were advancing through Chameda, around 150 km from Raipur, a group of Naxals opened fire on them, leading to a gunfight, the official said. He said Naxals fled when security forces retaliated.

“Head Constable Harish Chand was killed in the incident while Sudhir Kumar got injured,” the official said.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to evacuate the body and the injured personnel, he added. The incident occurred a day after Naxals ambushed a team of security forces, killing four BSF personnel and injuring two others in Kanker district of the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Encounter with Naxals: CRPF jawan killed, another injured in Chhattisgarh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition