Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Baramulla

By: |
August 24, 2021 8:56 AM

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Baramulla encounterThere were no reports of any casualties so far on either side. (Representational image: IE)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Pethseer in Sopore area late Monday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday as the ultras opened fire on the security forces’ positions.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

