Encounter underway between militants and security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama

Updated: December 01, 2021 9:44 AM

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district early Wednesday, police said.

"An encounter has started at Qasbayar area of Pulwama," a police spokesman said. (Representational image: IE)

“An encounter has started at Qasbayar area of Pulwama,” a police spokesman said. He said the operation was in progress and no casualty reported on either side so far.

More details are awaited.

