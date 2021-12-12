Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, terrorist killed

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter in which a terrorist was killed, the official said. (Representational image: IE)

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, leading to an encounter in which a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained, he said. The operation was going on and further details were awaited, he said.