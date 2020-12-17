  • MORE MARKET STATS

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, militant arrested

December 17, 2020 10:20 AM

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba Gund Khaleel area in Anantnag district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba Gund Khaleel area in Anantnag district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

One militant was arrested by the security forces in an injured condition and rushed to SMHS hospital here, the official said. He said the arrested militant, who sustained bullet injury in the abdomen, was identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone, a resident of Pulwama district.

