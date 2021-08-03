Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, the official said. (Representational image: PTI)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandaji area of Bandipora in north Kashmir after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.