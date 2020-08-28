Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K’s Shopian district

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Kiloora area of the district following information about the presence of militants, a police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated, he said. Exchange of fire is going on, the official said, adding that additional forces have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited.