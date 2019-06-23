Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir ‘s Shopian district

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them. Also read:\u00a0Pakistan remain on FAFT Grey list, India urges it to address global concerns on terrorism The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle,\u00a0 the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.