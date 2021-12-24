  • MORE MARKET STATS

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Mumanhal village of Arwani area in the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Written By PTI
Updated:
jammu kashmir encounter
The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces which retaliated. (File photo: IE)

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, police said. The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Mumanhal village of the Arwani area in the district after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated. An ultra has been killed, and as per last reports, the operation is going on, the official said, adding that the identity and the group affiliation of the slain militant are not yet known.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Shringla emphasises India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy; raises security concernsHarsh Vardhan Shringla