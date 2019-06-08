Encounter between militants, security forces under way in J&K’s Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday morning, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the security forces who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in, the official said.

Further details are awaited.