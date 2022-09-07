Embraer’s C390 is now fit for firefighting operations

The C-390 Millennium Transport aircraft from Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has successfully completed the fight test of the certification campaign for the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II).

This certification means the aircraft is also now fit to perform firefighting missions for its operators globally. The tests were carried out at the Embraer facility based in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo State and it represents an important advancement in the certification campaign of this capacity by the Brazilian Military Certification Authority (IFI).

(Image Credit: Embraer)

C-390 & India

Will this aircraft make a cut in India is not clear, however, due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine; India is looking beyond Russia for its military requirements.

This aircraft has been offered by the company to the Indian Air Force for its transport fleet.

More about Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II)

This is a fire fighting system that has the capability to deploy almost 3,000 gallons of water (around 11,300 liters). This is with and without fire retardant and is according to the standard ground cover level criteria and can be deployed in different terrains.

This has been designed to interface with the aircraft’s Cargo Handling System (CHS). The system which requires only aircraft power to operate can be rapidly installed on the cargo compartment of the airplane, using only its own trailer.

What does the successful test mean?

There were several in-flight water drop tests and it has proven the system’s ability to integrate with the aircraft. It has also demonstrated exceptional features of maneuverability and flight quality, which are very important for this type of operations at low speed which is required during fire fighting operations.

More about C-390 Millennium

With its air-to-air refueling configuration, the KC-390 is the new generation of multi-mission military transport aircraft. This aircraft has improved comfort, high availability, unrivaled mobility and cargo capacity, rapid re-configuration, as well as optimal management of reduced operational costs through its life cycle, all in a single platform.

(Image Credit: Embraer)

Portuguese Air Force (FAP)

Portugal has already placed an order for these transport aircraft from Brazil and the company is carrying out tests to meet the specific requirements of that country and is certified by the Brazilian authorities. The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) and the Institute for Industrial Development and Coordination (IFI) are part of the certification authority. The first deliveries are expected to start in 2023.