Embarrassment for China, Pakistan! US leads the way to get JeM chief Masood Azhar listed at UN

Masood Azhar

India gets the support of US, UK and France to ban Masood Azhar! In a major embarrassment to Pakistan and China, the US, UK and France have once again started working to blacklist the chief of dreaded Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) at United Nations. The US has circulated a draft resolution which has support from London and Paris. The draft has been given to 15-member council which looks into the formalities to designate JeM leader Masood Azhar. The designation would impose an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze on Azhar, diplomats were quoted as saying by Reuters.

As per the annexe to the draft, Azhar has participated in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities carried out by JeM. This is the second occasion in a month’s time that America, Britain and France have come together to raise the issue at the UN. Last time, these three countries, fresh proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. JeM claimed the responsibility for the attack. However, China had exercised it veto to block the attempt.

As per UN norms, a resolution requires nine votes and no vetoes from the US, Russia, China, France and Britain. However, the time and date of putting this draft resolution to vote are yet to be decided. Following China’s block earlier this month, New Delhi said it will be waiting patiently. According to a PTI report, 14 out of the 15 members of the UNSC backed India and seven member nations even co-sponsored the resolution. New Delhi will not rest until he is proscribed by the UN, the PTI report said.

There have been four attempts by India through a UN sanctions committee to enlist Azhar to the blacklist. Previously in 2016 and 2017 also China had blocked India’s move to designate Azhar as a global terrorist. Beijing put a technical hold on the latest attempt. Such an attempt could last up to nine months. However, JeM was included in the UN terror list in 2001.