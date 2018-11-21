Eliminate terrorists is the ultimate aim of Indo-US Joint Exercise Vajra: Commandos

By: | Updated: November 21, 2018 6:26 PM

The first two days of the Indo-US Joint exercise were spent by both the contingents in familiarising with each other’s equipment and battle drills and gaining a level of understanding and confidence of operating jointly.

Eliminate terrorists is the ultimate aim of Indo-US Joint Exercise Vajra: Commandos

The first two days of the Indo-US Joint exercise were spent by both the contingents in familiarising with each other’s equipment and battle drills and gaining a level of understanding and confidence of operating jointly. In any counter-terrorist operation, fine tuning and understanding each other’s weapons and work ethos is the essential precondition for successful operation.

On day three Nov 21, the troops carried out small arms and sniper firing with their own as well as each other’s weapons. Efficacy and accuracy of this would actually be the final step in the elimination of the terrorist after all steps to isolate him have been taken.

The joint practices were initially carried out during the day and subsequently graduated tonight.

Also Read| French Navy rescues 12 shipwrecked Indians in the Persian Gulf

“We shall increase the degree of difficulty in tomorrow’s exercise and try the same things in night conditions. Ultimately the aim is whatever the time of the day is, the terrorist gets eliminated. We will not allow him to take advantage of the hours of darkness”, said one of the commandos participating in the exercise.

At the end of the day troops of both the armies were fully satisfied with the outcomes. Armed with mutual confidence in each other’s equipment and best practice the troops were now ready to put them to practice in realistic environment in the form of joint operations to clear the buildings in which terrorists are hiding – a situation invariably encountered in counter-terrorist operations of all forms.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Eliminate terrorists is the ultimate aim of Indo-US Joint Exercise Vajra: Commandos
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition