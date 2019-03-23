Effective retaliation along LoC! Indian Army gets sniper rifles to counter Pakistan ceasefire violations

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 1:33 PM

Continuing its effort to modernise the Indian Army, the government will also purchase over 6,500 sniper rifles

INDIAN ARMYIndian Army personnel. (Representative image)

Indian Army gets more firepower to counter Pakistan along LoC! With an aim to retaliate the growing ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has supplied sniper rifles to jawans posted in the front-line posts in Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI report. Pakistan has escalated ceasefire violations along LoC and is targeting Indian posts without any provocation. It has become necessary for Indian Army personnel to be well equipped. Hence, a few units posted in the areas concerned have been given sniper rifles, according to the report.

Sniper rifles: To tackle Pakistan, soldiers have been provided with new sniper rifles – Barrett M95.50 BMG and Beretta Scorpio TGT ‘Victrix’. 338 Lapua Magnum. Northern Army Command had procured around 30 of the aforementioned sniper rifles for its troopers. Before these two sniper rifles, Indian Army was using Russian-made Dragunov rifles. However, some issues pertaining to ammunition emerged forcing the defence authorities to go for US and Italian-made rifles.

Continuing its effort to modernise the Indian Army, the government will also purchase over 6,500 sniper rifles which will be used in counter-insurgency operations.

Pakistan has escalated ceasefire violations after Indian Air Force conducted air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 in a non-military preemptive action following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

According to a PTI report, in 2018, there were 2,936 instances of ceasefire violations from Pakistani side in Jammu and Kashmir. This was the highest number in the last 15 years. A total of 61 people were killed and more than 250 injured, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government has recently given its nod to procure around 10 lakh multi-mode hand grenades for the Indian Army. These hand grenades, developed indigenously by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will add significantly to Indian Army’s potential to inflict damage on enemy posts and bunkers.

