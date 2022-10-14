Ecosphere a major theme for DRDO at DefExpo, to display 430 defence equipment & technologies

Highlighting its strong linkages with both industry and academia at the DefExpo 2022, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to display a wide range of 430 different equipment and technologies. The major theme of DRDO Pavilion is based on 3D — DRDO, Designed and Developed.

For the first time Advanced Combat Aircraft (AMCA) simulator will be made available along with Naval, Land and Air product simulators. Also there will be a holographic deck which will provide a 3D experience of over 30 defence products.

The visitors will get to see the advancements made by various laboratories of DRDO as well as its partnerships with the industry in various technologies. The products on display will represent the level of indigenous efforts in not only advanced but futuristic defence products & technologies.

Aatmanirbharta in Defence

Starting from Oct 18-22, 2022, the 12th edition of DefExpo aims to further the narrative of `Make in India, Make for World’. And on display will be a wide range of platforms that have been developed indigenously, prototyped, developed and produced for Land, Navy, Homeland Security, and Aerospace.

DRDO’s initiatives such as DIA- Centres of Excellence, Technology Development Fund, Dare to Dream and other such schemes which support Start-ups, MSMEs, academia and large industries will be on display. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence the DRDO initiatives have led to operational readiness of many Indian industries. These include in areas of radars, systems, missiles, sonars, aircraft etc.

There will be static displays, seminars, live demonstrations, as well as immersive experience zones which according to MoD will be spread across three locations including: Sabarmati River Front, the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre, and Helipad Exhibition Centre.

Where to find DRDO?

The venue for DRDO Pavilion is located in Hall # 10 of Helipad Exhibition Centre which will be segmented in 17 display zones and will showcase 376 products.

Which are the 17 zones?

BrahMos, Industry Partners in R&D (17 Partners-3 Start-ups &14 MSMEs), Engines & Propulsion; Aerospace & Aeronautics (UAVs, fighter aircrafts, aircraft for surveillance etc.); Sensors, Devices & Advanced Electronics, Naval Weapons & Systems (EW systems and Sensors); Software AI & Cyber, Academic Zone, Academic Outreach, Industry Outreach and Public Interface; Armoured Vehicles & Land Systems; Firefighting, Fuel & Energy, Food products etc.); Experience Zone (Simulator, Virtual Reality and Audio-Visual); Armament, Guns & Ammunition, Materials, Missiles (Cruise, MBRLs, AAM, ATGM & MRSAM); Soldier Support and Dual Use Technologies (Soldier support, LS products, Fire protection).

In this edition of DefExpo 2022, several technologies developed for land-based, naval and air-based systems are expected to be showcased through experience zones. There will be a closed room immersive cinematic experience.

There will be 18 outdoor static displays at the Helipad Exhibition Centre and on display will be actual Wheeled Armoured Platform(WhAP), Prahar Missile, Rudram III Missile, Advanced Composites Modular Bridge System(ACMBS), 155mmX52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), CBRN Water Purification System, CBRN Recce Vehicles, 70 T Tank Transporter, Border Surveillance System (BOSS), Laser Fence System(LFS), IRDE Tableau, BrahMos Air Version Missile, Mobile Autonomous Launcher(MAL) for BrahMos, CBRN Water Purification System, Infantry Combat Vehicle with Composite Hull (CICV), Quick reaction Surface to Air Missile(QRSAM), Medium Range Surface to Air Missile(MRSAM), Mounted Gun System(MSG), Unmanned Ground Mobile Platform(UGMP).

At the Sabarmati River Front there will be Live Demo as well as Static Display of equipment. The Live Demo of five equipment will be put on display namely – Autonomous Survey Vehicle – Inland, Autonomous Survey Vehicle -Coastal (ASV- Coastal) and Weapon Mounted Surface Vehicle, Portable Diver Detection Sonar (PDDS) with Electro Optic System (EOS), Imaging Sonar ‘CHITR’.

There will six static displays of DRDO equipment presented will include Portable Diver Detection Sonar, Wet End Unit, Counter Drone System for IN – D4 Radar, AIR Independent Propulsion System, Virtual Reality based countermeasure deployment simulator, TAL Torpedo, Soft Kill System and Hard Kill System, and Passive IRSS Device.

On display in the India Pavilion located in the Helipad Exhibition Centre will be products of DRDO and public and private sectors. DRDO will display 22 different products in actual form like AIP System- Air Independent Propulsion, TAPAS, ASTRA Mk-I, LCA Mk2, VIBHAV- Anti Tank Point Attack Munition, VISHAL- Anti Tank Bar Mine, Light Tank, Daksh Diffuser, MBT Arjun Mk-1A, Light Machine Gun, Pralay, QRSAM, Carbine- 5.56x 45 mm, PRACHAND- Anti Tank, 9 x 19 mm Machine Pistol- ASMI, Mine Field marking Equipment Mk II, amongst others.

Seminars

There will be a seminar on the theme ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence R&D: Synergistic Approach’ on Oct0ber 20, at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, and will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.