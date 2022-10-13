Eastern Naval Command conducts offshore security exercise – Prasthan

A two-day offshore security exercise, ‘Prasthan’ with the aim to integrate the efforts of all maritime stakeholders involved in offshore defence was conducted in the Krishna Godavari Basin Offshore Development Area. This exercise was under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command.

The exercise resulted in refining the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and response actions to several contingencies in the Offshore Defence Area, off Kakinada.

This exercise is conducted every six months and is an important element of ensuring offshore security as per the Defence Ministry statement.

Led by the Navy, the exercise saw participation from the various oil operators, like ONGC, RIL, Vedanta and other stakeholders in the domain of maritime security including AP Marine Police, AP fisheries department and the Coast Guard.

The exercise was conducted onboard Drill rigs Platinum Explorer and DDKG- of ONGC and RIL located about 40 nm south of Kakinada.

Contingencies such as terrorist intrusion, bomb explosion, casualty evacuation, search and rescue, man overboard, major fire, oil spill and mass evacuation were exercised.

According to the Defence Ministry, the exercise provided all stakeholders with a realistic opportunity to assess their response and preparedness as well as combat contingencies. It was also targetted as bringing about operation in a coordinated and synergised manner.

As per the Ministry, the exercise met all its intended objectives.