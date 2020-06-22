  • MORE MARKET STATS

Eastern Ladakh standoff: India, China hold second round of Lt Gen-level talks

Published: June 22, 2020 1:44 PM

The talks were scheduled to start at 11:30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh.

Eastern Ladakh standoff, galwan violence,india china standoff, india china violence, ladakh, indian army, defence news, latest news on india china tensionThe high-level talks came a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash between the two sides in Galwan Valley.

India and China are holding another round of Lt General-level talks on Monday to discuss ways to de-escalate tension between the two sides in eastern Ladakh, official sources said.

The Indian delegation at the talks is being led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen. Harinder Singh.

The first round of Lt Gen-level talks were held on June 6 during which both sides decided to “disengage” in all the sensitive areas.

