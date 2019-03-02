Eastern Command test fires anti-tank guided missile, see photos

Eastern Command test fires anti-tank guided missile

On Saturday, an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) detachment fired at mock targets during live firing training exercise undertaken for troops of Eastern Command under GOC 33 Corps Gen Mohanty.

Earlier this year, a $ 110 million contract was inked between the Indian Army and state owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Konkurs Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) and Launchers. The Army needs around 68,000 anti-tank guided missiles of various types.

According to a report in Janes Defence Weekly, the order is a stop-gap in an effort to partially meet the army’s long-pending requirement for 68,000 ATGMs and over 2,000 launchers to equip its 360-odd infantry and 44 mechanised infantry battalions.

These missiles and the launchers are expected to be manufactured within the framework of the Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation at a BDL Facility located in Telangana state.

BDL has been producing Konkurs ATGMs under Russian license at the Bhanur facility. The missiles have been upgraded with a tandem warhead.

The Konkurs ATGM developed by the Tula Machinery Design Bureau (Tula KBP) of Russia, is designed to be fired from vehicles, although it can also be fired from the later models of 9M111 launchers.

These missiles carried in launch tube are meant to be an integral part of the BMP-2, BMD-2 and BRDM-2 vehicles. The missile is stored and carried in a fiberglass container/launch tube.

In 2015, the Indian Army had received approximately 7,000 upgraded Russian 9M113 Konkurs ATGMs.