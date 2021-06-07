EAM S Jaishankar to travel to Kuwait later in the week

The External Affairs Minister has expressed India’s appreciation for the support extended by Kuwait by providing the relief materials and Oxygen through Ships that is still continuing.

On Wednesday, (June 9, 2021) External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is going to visit Kuwait, will carry a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries. Confirming this to Financial Express Online, the ambassador of Kuwait to India, Jasem Al Najem said, “The official visit of the External Affair Minister Dr S Jaishankar to the State of Kuwait on Wednesday comes in the course of continuous efforts between the officials of the two friendly countries to strengthen the already strong and solid bilateral relations and push them towards better levels.”

According to the envoy, the minister may carry a written letter from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi regarding the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them.

“This visit comes after the visit of Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of the State of Kuwait to India in mid-March. It was during that visit the establishment of a Joint Commission, chaired by the two ministers was announced. Under this Joint Commission a number of Joint Working Groups would be established to enhance the cooperation in various fields such as trade, economic, investment, culture, petrochemicals and others,” Ambassador Najem added.

As has been reported earlier, the two ministers have exchanged a number of phone calls within a short period of time since the second wave of the Coronavirus swept India. The Kuwaiti minister has been reiterating his country’s commitment to stand with India in difficult times and provide relief materials, especially oxygen, to ease the suffering of the Indian people.

The External Affairs Minister has expressed India’s appreciation for the support extended by Kuwait by providing the relief materials and Oxygen through Ships that is still continuing.

According to the envoy, “The air and sea bridge are continuing, in which the Indian Navy ships depart from Kuwait ports loaded with large oxygen tanks to transport them to Indian ports, and the Indian Air aircraft then transport the huge ISO tanks to Kuwait for refilling them.”

Under Operation Samudra Setu II, the Indian Navy ships brought back key supplies including critical Liquid medical Oxygen from Kuwait.