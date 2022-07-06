EAM S. Jaishankar meets Singapore’s defence minister; pledge to enhance defence cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met two key leaders of Singapore, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and exchanged views on the global economic and political situation.

The discussion centred around the ways to bolster bilateral ties and take it to the next level.

Jaishankar made a halt in Singapore en route to Indonesia to participate in the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting (FMM) in Bali. Indonesia is holding the meeting within the framework of Indonesia G20 Presidency.

The G20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

At the FMM, participating foreign ministers will deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security. During the visit, EAM is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited countries.

“A good discussion on taking our bilateral partnership to the next level. Also exchanged views on the global political and economic situation,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“India & Singapore are close & long-standing friends, with a substantive relationship across many fields. So, it was good to catch up with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar this morning to discuss areas for bilateral cooperation & broader geopolitical developments,” Wong said in a tweet after his meeting with Jaishankar.

Besides Wong, Jaishankar also met Singapore’s defence minister Ng Eng Hen.

India-Singapore relations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues.

Defence and security cooperation

India and Singapore are building upon the historic relations to enhance defence ties and boosting interaction with the armed forces.

It is evident from the recent dialogue between the leaders of the armed forces. Former Army Chief General MM Naravane had called on Brigadier General David Neo, Chief of Singapore Army and discussed the roadmap to further enhance defence cooperation between both Nations.

India and Singapore are exploring various opportunities to explore the defence cooperation in military technologies.

Strategically located, Singapore needs to secure its maritime boundaries and assets. India and Singapore have regularly conducted bilateral and multilateral naval exercises. Last year, India has also inked a naval pact with Singapore to access each other’s naval bases which involve logistics support for the warships.

It is evident that Singapore is concerned about the shifting security paradigm in the region and calls for the adherence to the international laws and regulations which govern the maritime trade.

Recently, India’s homegrown Light Combat Aircraft was showcased by the Indian Air Force in February this year at the Singapore AirShow 2022.

India recently signed a contract to supply BrahMos Cruise missile to Philippines and Indonesia and Vietnam have also expressed interest in it.

Besides, the Economic and technological ties are also extensive and growing. Singapore is India’s 6th largest trade partner (2020-21) with a share of 3.2 per cent of India’s overall trade. According to the MEA, in 2021-22 (April – September 2021) bilateral trade stood at USD 14.2 billion.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states on the sidelines of the 2-day meeting of foreign ministers. In the G20, the foreign ministers of China, Russia and the US are expected to be present in Bali.