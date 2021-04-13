  • MORE MARKET STATS

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with French counterpart Le Drian

By: |
April 13, 2021 4:23 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held extensive talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, covering all aspects of the bilateral strategic ties as well as regional and global challenges.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, bilateral strategic ties, Indo-Pacific region., post covid-19 agenda,fter the talks, Jaishankar said India and France will advance their shared post-COVID-19 agenda through "close collaboration". (TWITTER/@DrSJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held extensive talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, covering all aspects of the bilateral strategic ties as well as regional and global challenges. The French minister arrived here on Monday evening on a three-day visit to explore ways to further boost cooperation between the two countries, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

After the talks, Jaishankar said India and France will advance their shared post-COVID-19 agenda through “close collaboration”. “A comfortable, substantive and productive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian. India and France will advance their shared post-COVID agenda through close collaboration,” he tweeted. French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain described the meeting as “excellent”.

Related News

“Excellent meeting b/w @JY_LeDrian @francediplo_EN & @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia. The ministers discussed all aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership, regional & global challenges and cooperation at the #UNSC,” Lenain said in a tweet. On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit by the French foreign minister will pave the way for further strengthening of bilateral partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-COVID-19 context.

The French embassy said Le Drian is undertaking the visit to strengthen strategic ties between France and India, boost cooperation in several fields, particularly the Indo-Pacific. The defence and security ties between India and France are on an upswing in the last few years.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale jets, has delivered 14 aircraft to the Indian Air Force so far

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. EAM Jaishankar holds talks with French counterpart Le Drian
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India-Kazakhstan explore joint production of military platforms for the three services
2Army chief Gen Naravane attends closing ceremony of multilateral counterterrorism exercise in Bangladesh
3SC rejects plea against dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier ‘Viraat’