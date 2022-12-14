EAM Jaishankar discusses India’s UNSC experience, G20 Presidency with General Assembly President Korösi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korösi and discussed India’s tenure in the Security Council as well as the country’s goals during its G20 presidency. “Glad to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Korösi in New York. Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals and importance of reformed multilateralism,” Jaishankar tweeted Tuesday. India assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council as well as the year-long presidency of the G20 on December 1.

In a tweet, Korösi said it was “always a pleasure” to meet the Indian External Affairs Minister. “Discussed India’s G20 Presidency & the ongoing monthly Presidency of the Security Council, UN reforms & maximising synergies on water.” Jaishankar also had a “good discussion” with Japan’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs Yamada Kenji.

“As G4 members, India and Japan work together to advance reformed multilateralism. Spoke about the need to take forward IGN process more effectively,” Jaishankar said, referring to the Intergovernmental Negotiations on UN Security Council reform. Jaishankar arrived here Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism, held under India’s current presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country’s two-year tenure as elected member of the powerful 15-nation group.

“Delighted to receive our External Affairs Minister, @DrSJaishankar during India’s ongoing UN Security Council #UNSC Presidency. The Minister will be chairing India’s signature events at the UN, alongside #bilaterals and significant side events,” India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tweeted.

Jaishankar will chair the first signature event on December 14, which will be a ministerial-level open debate of the Security Council on ‘New orientation for reformed multilateralism’ under the item ‘Maintenance of international peace and security’. Both Korösi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address the debate.

On December 15, India will organise a briefing of the Security Council on ‘Global counter-terrorism approach – principles and the way forward” under the ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts’.A concept note on reformed multilateralism issued by India ahead of the meeting said that the “world is not the same” as it was 77 years ago. The 193 member states of the United Nations are more than triple the 55 that it had in 1945. However, the composition of the Security Council, responsible for global peace and security, was last fixed in 1965 and is far from reflecting the true diversity of the wider membership of the United Nations, it added. The concept note added that new global challenges have emerged during the past seven decades, such as terrorism, radicalism, pandemics and threats from new and emerging technologies.

“All of these challenges call for a robust multilateral response. The new orientation for reformed multilateralism envisages reforms in all three pillars of the current multilateral architecture – peace and security, development and human rights – with the United Nations at its centre,” it said. A concept note issued ahead of the counter-terrorism meeting stressed that the menace of terrorism cannot be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group.



“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned. There cannot be an exception or justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation and wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. The era of classifying terrorists as “bad”, “not so bad” or “good” on the basis of political convenience must end immediately.” Jaishankar will also unveil Mahatma Gandhi’s bust, his first, at the premises of the UN headquarters. It is a gift from India to the United Nations.

The minister will also launch a “Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers”.The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that during India’s August 2021 Presidency of the UN Security Council, a resolution was adopted unanimously on ensuring accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers.

Along with India, the “Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers” will have troop contributing countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Morocco and Nepal, as its co-chairs.A special photo exhibition showcasing India’s initiative on “International Year of Millets 2023” along with a millets-based luncheon will also be hosted by Jaishankar for the UN Secretary General and UNSC member states.

India on December 1 assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member.India, whose 2021-2022 term in the council ends December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.

India has asserted that the council, in its current form, does not reflect today’s geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if developing powers like India do not have a permanent seat at the table.