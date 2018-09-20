Dy IAF chief flies the Indian Specific Rafale front sea

Fitted with Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Meteor air-to-air missile with a range in excess of 150 km, even the French Air Force doesn’t have yet for their air force.

The Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar flies front seat on India-specific `Rafale’ in France.

The French Dassault Aviation `Rafale’ fighter machine has onboard India Specific avionics and software that is meant to take care of India’s requirement during operations. The deal of 36 fighters will have all of them being flown in a fly-away condition from France.

Fitted with Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Meteor air-to-air missile with a range in excess of 150 km, even the French Air Force doesn’t have yet for their air force.

The plane will boast of Israeli satellite communications system, a low band jammer, towed decoy system, upgraded engine, additional modes in the radar and higher resolution in the Front Sector Optronics – all these have been added to help meet Indian requirements.

Based on the information available in public domain: As has been reported earlier by FE, out of these 36 fighter planes, one squadron of 18 aircraft each will be located at air force stations in Ambala, Haryana and West Bengal’s Hasimara Air Force Station.

The Ambala Air Force station is one of the IAF’s most strategically located air bases around 220 kms from Pakistan border. This base is currently, home to two squadrons of the Jaguar combat aircraft and one squadron of the MiG-21 Bison.

For creating infrastructure required for the Rafales, when they start coming in from France next year construction of hangers as well as maintenance facilities as well as concrete shelters is in full swing.

So far, the IAF has handpicked a team of six who will be in trained at Saint-Dizier air base in eastern France. This team according to a Hindustan Times Report has a fighter pilot, an engineer and four technicians.

As being reported India has signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the purchase of 36 Rafale combat aircraft at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. As per the schedule the delivery of the first aircraft starts Sept 2019.