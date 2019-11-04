Dustlik: India’s first-ever military drill with Uzbek Army the strongest in the region

Displaying India’s increasing strategic reach an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 aircraft airlifted IndianArmy troops from Jamnagar to Tashkent.

The first-ever India-Uzbekistan Joint Exercise ‘Dustlik 2019’ took off at Tashkent in Uzbekistan in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Uzbek counterpart Major General Bakhodir Nizamovich Kurbanov.

The ten-day drill starting November 4-19 is being conducted at Chirchiq Training Area near Tashkent where the armies from both countries train alongside each other. And, will also share best practices and experiences between the Armed Forces of the two countries which will lead to greater operational effectiveness.

The next edition of Ex- Dustlik will be conducted in India in 2020.

Before departing for Russia for the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC) in Moscow from Nov 5-7, Singh who is in Uzbekistan called for isolating nations adopting terrorism as state policy.

Identifying `Military-Technical Cooperation’ as an area of huge potential, Singh offered to help in the modernisation and capacity building of the forces of that country. New Delhi has already offered to develop a state-of-the-art IT complex in Armed Forces Academy of Uzbekistan for the benefit of their soldiers. At the end of his talks with his counterpart, both sides have inked an MoU for military medicine to Uzbekistan.

With growing Chinese presence in the region, relations with Uzbekistan is important for India’s security, connectivity and counter-terrorism efforts. Last year the two countries had announced that they will work together for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which is beneficial for the region.

Uzbekistan which has a strong military in the region and is a key player in the region will be of great importance for India from a security point of view.

Though the CIS nations huge reserves of gas, uranium and gold, its relations with its neighbouring countries namely Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are rough due to water issues.