Dunagiri- Project 17A Frigate to be launched on Friday

On Friday, `Dunagiri’ under Project 17A, will be launched into the Hooghly river at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh. The frigate is the fourth ship under Project 17A and has been named after a mountain range located in the state of Uttarakhand.

According to an official statement, these are follow-on of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class). They have better platform management systems, stealth features, sensors, and advanced weapons.

More about ‘Dunagiri’: The soul of a ship lives eternally and finds a suitable ship

This is the reincarnation of the erstwhile ‘Dunagiri’, the Leander Class ASW Frigate. The erstwhile ‘Dunagiri’ was in service for 33 years of service from May 05 1977 till October 2010. While in service it had participated in several multinational drills at sea, and witnessed many various challenging operations.

Background

As it has been reported earlier, the first two ships of P17A Project were launched in 2019 at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and the other one in 2020 at GRSE.

Also, Udaygiri, the third ship was launched at MDL earlier this year in May. Now the launch of the fourth ship is a positive indication of self-reliance of the Indian Navy in ship building.

Who has designed these frigates?

According to the Indian Navy, the ships under P17A have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND). The DND has in the past successfully designed several classes of indigenous warships.

As a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence, according to the official statement more than 75 percent of the orders for equipment & system are being placed on domestic companies.

More about Project 17A

These multi-role ships will be playing a critical role in the emerging international maritime threats and also will help in dealing with China’s bullying in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

There will be seven frigates built under P-17 A for the Indian Navy which will be equipped with advanced stealth capability. The construction of these ships is taking place at MDL (four) and GRSE, Kolkata (three).