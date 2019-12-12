Due to domestic commitments, Bangladesh FM postpones his visit to India

The spokesperson made it clear that that the persecution of the minorities has not taken place under the current Bangladeshi government. (photo source: Twitter)

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen who was supposed to arrive in New Delhi later today postponed his travel plans following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, yesterday in the Parliament.

However, responding to media queries about the postponement, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar has said that “Our relations are strong like our two leaders have said repeatedly said, and I don’t think this cancellation will have any effect. The visit has been postponed by the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on account of domestic issues related to the commemoration of the Victory Day of Bangladesh on December 16.”

It is “unwarranted’’ to connect this postponement of the visit with the adoption of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We never said there was religious persecution in Bangladesh during the current government’s tenure,” the spokesperson clarified in response to a question.

The spokesperson made it clear that that the persecution of the minorities has not taken place under the current Bangladeshi government. It took place when there was a military rule in that country and under the previous government.”

According to him the present government of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been taking care of its minorities and that both nations consider this as the golden era of their relationship. The foreign minister of Bangladesh had called off his three-day visit from Dec 12-14 visit just a few hours ahead of his arrival in New Delhi.

He was coming to New Delhi for talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar and he was one of the speakers at the Sixth Indian Ocean Dialogue.

“We have made it clear persecution of minorities has not taken place undercurrent Bangladeshi government… abuse took place during previous government and military rule… the current government has taken steps to substantially address concerns of minorities as per Constitutional provisions,” he said.