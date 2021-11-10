Dubai Air show: LCA, ALH and Hawks to woo global visitors

For the Suryakirans and the Tejas the Dubai Air Show will be the first time they will show off their aerial manoeuvres.

Next week a contingent from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be participating in the biennial Dubai Air show.

IAF has been invited by the UAE to participate in the show which will be held at the Al Maktoum International Airport from November 14-18.

Sarang and Suryakiran Aerobatics Teams will be performing together with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world. All the aircraft and helicopters and India’s own Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ have reached their destination in the Gulf nation and were received by Staff Maj Gen Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Mohammed al-Balushi of the UAE Armed Forces and also by other officers of the UAE’s Air Force.

Which are the other teams?

Five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruvs of the Sarang Team; 10 BAE Hawk 132s of the Suryakiran Team. And three LCA Tejas are there from IAF.

They were accompanied by C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130J Super Hercules of the IAF and are now preparing for the opening ceremony later this week.

According to the IAF, there will be Saudi Hawks; UAE’s Al Fursan and Russian Knights.

From India besides the Sarang and Suryakiran teams, India’s homemade Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) `Tejas’ is also going to be part of the static and aerobatics displays during the show.

Have IAF teams participated overseas?

Yes. In 2005, the Sarang Team participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in UAE.

For the Suryakirans and the Tejas the Dubai Air Show will be the first time they will show off their aerial manoeuvres.

India & UAE

Last month India joined a “new QUAD” with the US, UAE and Israel and the focus is on improving maritime security, connectivity and digital infrastructure.

In 2020, pilots of IAF used Al Dhafra air base in the UAE as their stopover when they were with the Rafale fighter jets from France.