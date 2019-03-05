Drone spotted over Naval station in Chennai, probe on, says police

By: | Updated: March 5, 2019 10:47 PM

"An investigation is on," the police said without divulging further information.

drone spotted in naval station, naval station chennai, INS Adyar campus, Indian Air Force in Rajasthan, Gujarat, indo pak borderThe Navy Tuesday filed a complaint with the police seeking an investigation into the incident.

A drone was sighted flying over a Naval station here following which an investigation has been launched, police said Tuesday. The Naval personnel found the drone flying over the INS Adyar campus, in the heart of the city, around 9 PM Monday, police said.

“An investigation is on,” the police said without divulging further information. The incident comes at a time when key installations, including airports across the country, are on high alert following the recent Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir and airstrikes by India on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Also read| More firepower for IAF! Su-30 MKI jets to be equipped with SPICE 2000 bombs used in Balakot strike: Report

Two Pakistani drones had been shot down by the Indian Air Force in Rajasthan and Gujarat along the Indo-Pak border in the paste one week.

