DRDO’s Republic Day tableaux to display Counter Drone Systems, TAPAS UAV and naval version of Tejas

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)’s Republic Day tableaux will showcase the Land Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising platforms, D4 counter-drone systems, TAPAS UAV, and the naval version of LCA Tejas for the IAC Vikrant.

The main theme of the Republic Day tableaux is ‘Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralizing Threats’. This tableau has been categorised into four parts.

A Ministry of Defence press statement said the first part is displaying Underwater Surveillance Platforms, which include sonars like Ushus-2 for submarines, the Humsa series of sonars for ships and the Low-Frequency Dunking Sonar for helicopter launch surveillance.

The second part of this tableau will have Land Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising platforms showcasing D4 counter-drone systems, which can perform a real-time search, detection, tracking and neutralize targets.

Besides two units of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) Weapon Systems, Battery Multifunction Radar (BMFR) and Missile Launcher Vehicle (MLV) are also being displayed. The QRSAM is an all-weather, air-defence system that provides mobile air defence cover to mechanized assets of the Indian Army in the Tactical Battle Area. Besides, two versions of Software Defined Radio – Manpack and Handheld are part of this tableau. DRDO has developed the Software Defined Radio for secured communication.

The third part of this tableau is showcasing Aerial Surveillance and Communication platforms Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C) and TAPAS BH Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV. AEW&C is a true force multiplier, with surveillance, communication, and electronic warfare capabilities. TAPAS BH is DRDO’s solution to the tri-services Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Tracking & Reconnaissance (ISTAR) requirements.

The Rear, which is the fourth part, is representing DRDO’ Research Activities wherein a Semiconductor R&D facility has been demonstrated. In this part, DRDO has also depicted futuristic technologies in the field of semiconductors, detectors, and next-gen sensors.

On display is the DRDO’s Sonar Systems equip the three dimensions of the Indian Navy such as submarines, ships, and helicopters to carry out underwater surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.

Indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform carried on a 70-ton Trailer will be displayed by DRDO in form of actual equipment. Customised for various roles, WhAP can be used as a Wheeled Infantry Combat Vehicle, CBRN Vehicle, ATGM carrier, Light Tank etc. The Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) variant on display is integrated with 30mm turret, composite armour and innovative blast protection. This amphibious vehicle can negotiate water obstacles with a max speed of 100 km/h on road.

Many more DRDO-developed systems will also be displayed by Armed Forces contingents during the parade. These include Arjun MBT, Nag Missile System, Brahmos Missile, Short Span Bridge, and Akash NG.