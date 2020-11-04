DRDO test fires enhanced version of PINAKA Rocket System; Here’s everything you need to know

It has the capability to provide a unique capability which helps to deliver accurately a lethal and responsive fire.

To achieve range in excess of 45 km, the enhanced PINAKA rocket, which has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was successfully tested on Wednesday (Nov 4, 2020).

According to an official note issued by the DRDO, the test of the Enhanced Pinaka was carried from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. This rocket has been designed and developed by the Pune based DRDO laboratories, ARDE and HEMRL.

The enhanced version of the rocket tested which was tested today is expected to replace the existing Pinaka-Mk-1 rockets which are under production currently.

More about the Enhanced Pinaka Rocket System

In today’s test six rockets were launched in quick succession.

The tests carried out met complete mission objectives.

These rockets have been manufactured by M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur. According to DRDO, the technology has been transferred to this company.

All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments. These included telemetry, radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance.

What is Pinaka?

As has been reported by Financial Express Online, this is all-weather, indirect fire, free flight artillery rocket system.

This could be against different targets — exposed enemy troops, armoured and soft skin vehicles, communication centres, air terminal complexes, fuel and ammunition dumps.

According to DRDO, this weapon system has Rocket, Battery Command Post, Loader cum Replenishment Vehicle, Replenishment Vehicle and Digicora MET Radar and Multi Barrel Rocket launcher.

The Made in India system has been using a new guided rocket with an Israeli designed Trajectory Control System (TCS). This was tested in 2013 and had a range of 65 km at that time.

The DRDO is keen on achieving a 120 km range and had in 2019 after several tests reached 90 km.