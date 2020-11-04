DRDO test fires enhanced version of PINAKA Rocket System; Here’s everything you need to know

The enhanced version of the rocket tested which was tested today is expected to replace the existing Pinaka-Mk-1 rockets which are under production currently.
It has the capability to provide a unique capability which helps to deliver accurately a lethal and responsive fire.
To achieve range in excess of 45 km, the enhanced PINAKA rocket, which has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was successfully tested on Wednesday (Nov 4, 2020).
According to an official note issued by the DRDO, the test of the Enhanced Pinaka was carried from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. This rocket has been designed and developed by the Pune based DRDO laboratories, ARDE and HEMRL.