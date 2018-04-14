DRDO sets aside 25-30% of budget for new projects

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has earmarked 25-30% of its Rs 18,000-crore budgetary allocation for new projects during the current financial year.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has earmarked 25-30% of its Rs 18,000-crore budgetary allocation for new projects during the current financial year. One of the key projects is an unmanned aerial vehicle for border surveillance. Other projects include Prahari, a deep penetrating surveillance mechanism for border areas using large aerostat on payloads in daylight and darkness and Rustom 2, a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle in the medium altitude. The DRDO has lined up several projects in various verticals for future developments, which include missiles, said S Christopher, chairman of the DRDO and secretary at the Department of Defence R&D, Ministry of Defence.

CP Ramanarayanan, director general – aeronautical systems (Aero), said the organisation is planning to carry out payload trials and expecting the trials to complete by this year. The department has received 270 patents in the last three years and around Rs 190 crore out of that. “It is not the money that is important, patents are given not to get the money, but to get recognition.,” said Christopher. The advanced towed artillery gun system, designed and developed by the DRDO with two private agencies as production partners, has huge potential as against imported guns. In future, the department may be able to export the same, he said.

On exports, Christopher said the DRDO has $37.9 million worth of naval system already exported. The DRDO will be taking up a project to develop an anti-tank missile that could be launched from helicopters as well as from ground.