DRDO scientist Atul Dinkar Rane is the new DG for BrahMos Aerospace

Rane who took charge of the Indo-Russian Joint Venture of BrahMos Aerospace on Monday has been associated with the project right from the beginning. This JV entity is known to produce the world-class BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.

The most outstanding scientist of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Atul Dinkar Rane is the new Director General of BrahMos Aerospace.

More about the new DG

The new DG through his R&D has made huge contributions in the indigenous design & development of mission critical Onboard computers (OBC); avionics technologies for defence applications; hardware in loop simulation studies; and systems analysis, development of mission software.

His contributions and techno-managerial leadership has played an important role in the successful development and induction of the formidable BrahMos weapon system into the Indian Armed Forces.

According to an official statement from the BrahMos Aerospace, the new DG had joined the DRDO in 1987 and had started his career at Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) as System Manager. During his stint there he had carried out not only simulation studies but also established modular real-time simulation test mechanisms which were meant for the indigenously designed and developed surface-to-air Akash missile system.

When he was at Research Centre Imarat (RCI) as part of the Onboard Computers Division, Mr Rane had led the development of Onboard Mission Software for Agni-I missiles. For seamless test and evaluation of Onboard Systems for various missile projects, he played an important role in establishing a unique integrated test bed facility.

Part of BrahMos Core Team

He has contributed as Programme Manager, Avionics & System Integration for the programme. He has been a part of the feasibility studies, development and planning, testing and integration, and certification of DRDO Onboard systems. All this then culminated in successful demonstration, induction and subsequent productionisation of BrahMos. This missile system has further strengthened the missile power of the Indian Armed Forces.

The new DG of BrahMos Aerospace has also been a Counsellor (Defence Technology), posted in the Embassy of India, Moscow. During his tenure Indo-Russian technical collaborations progressed well. Later, as Director, International Cooperation, he played an important role in the further strengthening of the joint developments, and Defence R&D collaborations.

He has also represented India during several inter-governmental cooperation and his expertise in defence technology management and international S&T outreach efforts has helped in bridging the technology gaps. While pushing the DRDO developed products for exports, Mr Rane has also helped in identifying futuristic areas for joint research.

When at Systems Analysis and Modeling Centre as a director, he was responsible for playing a key role in System Analysis. And for further development of advanced weapons systems, he has carried out extensive feasibility studies.

Where was before this new appointment?

At the DRDO Headquarters in New Delhi, as a Director of one of the facilities, he led various activities which are of national importance. He has played an important role in the indigenisation of critical missile technologies and boosted manufacturing of defence platforms in India.

Awards

The prestigious DRDO Path Breaking Research/ Outstanding Technology Development Award and DRDO Performance Excellence Award has been awarded to him.

He is also an active member of several professional societies like Society of Aerospace Quality and Reliability; Computer Society of India; Aeronautical Society of India; Systems Society of India.

He has graduated in Electronics and Communication Engineering and received his post graduate degree in Guided Missiles from the University of Poona.