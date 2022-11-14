DRDO operationalised first avalanche radar in north-east Himalaya

DRDO has successfully installed an Avalanche Radar, which is claimed to be a first of its kind in India. The radar is capable of monitoring critical avalanche prone slopes even during inclement weather.

Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh led the research initiative to develop critical technologies for enhancing combat effectiveness and safe movement of troops in all kinds of terrain with a focus on avalanches and landslides.

Snow avalanches have now become a regular phenomenon in the mountains. It poses direct threat to people and infrastructure during winter. According to the officials from DGRE, the successful detection of snow avalanches by active sensors at the initial phase of avalanching provides valuable time, which can be utilised to warn people for effective road closure and save lives.

DGRE also collaborated with 33 Corps of the Indian Army to jointly conduct the installation and launch of the state-of the-art Doppler Avalanche Radar at an altitude of 15000 ft in North Sikkim region. As per the information from DGRE, it involved an Indian Industry partner.

It can detect avalanches within a few seconds of its initial and generate various types of alarms thus providing valuable and timely input to save human lives. In addition, radar operates at distance and thus permits large areas to be monitored without the need to install instruments in dangerous zones. Integrated cameras on the radar mast will help record videos of the event.