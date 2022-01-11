DRDO flight tests man-portable anti-tank guided missile

The defence ministry said the anti-tank missile was flight-tested in its final “deliverable configuration”.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully flight tested the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).

The indigenously developed MPATGM is a low weight, “fire and forget” missile.

“The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully flight tested the final deliverable configuration of Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on January 11,” the ministry said.

“The missile impacted the designated target and destroyed it. The final impact event was captured on camera and the test has validated the minimum range successfully,” it said.

It said the test firing was carried out to prove the “consistent performance” for the minimum range. The missile has a range of 2.5 km.

“All the mission objectives were met. The missile has miniaturised infrared imaging seeker and advanced avionics for onboard control and guidance. The missile performance has been proven for the maximum range in earlier test trials,” the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the consistent performance of the anti-tank missile and said that it is an important step towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) in the development of advanced technology-based defence systems.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated all those involved in the project for the “excellent performance” of the missile, the ministry said.