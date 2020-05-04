DRDO does it again! Develops UV disinfection tower, handheld UV-C device and cabinet

This has been developed and designed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), with the help of M/s New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram.

An Ultra Violet (UV) Disinfection Tower for rapid and chemical free disinfection of high infection prone areas has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).This has been developed and designed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), with the help of M/s New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram.

What will this do?

According to DRDO, the UV Blaster will be useful for sanitizing hi-tech surfaces including: computers, electronic equipment and other gadgets in laboratories. And also those offices which may not be suitable for disinfection using chemical methods.

This can also be used in areas with where there is going to be huge flow of people like the airports, factories, hotels, offices, shopping malls and metros.

More about the UV Blaster

This UV based sanitiser can be operated by remote operation using wifi link through laptop/mobile phone.

There are six lamps each with 43 watts of UV-C power at 254 nm wavelength for 360 degree illumination.

Positioning the equipment at different places within the room, disinfecting an area of around 12 x 12 feet dimension, it will take about 10 minutes and 30 minutes for 400 square feet area.

Safety Feature

This system switches off on accidental opening of room or if there is a human intervention. And another salient feature of the product is the key to arm operation.

Ultraviolet C Light based sanitization box and hand held UV-C device

The Defence Institute of Physiology &Allied Sciences (DIPAS) and Institute of Nuclear Medicine &Allied Sciences (INMAS), two premier laboratories under DRDO have already designed &developed Ultraviolet C Light based sanitization box and hand held UV-C device.

More about the UV-C Box

This consists of a shorter, more energetic wavelength of light and can destroy genetic material in COVID-19. It is environment friendly and is contact free effective method of sanitization. The UV-C box is designed for disinfecting personal belongings like mobile phones, ipads, tablets, currency, office file covers etc.

COVID-19 UVC SANITIZER CABINET

Research Centre Imarat (RCI) has developed a UVC Sanitizer cabinet called DRUVS (Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer). These can be used to sanitize any object without using chemicals viz N-95 Masks, Mobile phones, iPad, Laptop, Currency Notes, Checque leafs, challans, Passbooks, Paper, envelopes and many more items etc.