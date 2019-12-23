DRDO does it again! Conducts successful flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

The whole trial was monitored by Ground Telemetry Systems, Range Radar Systems, and Electro-Optical Tracking System etc and the missile successfully engaged the aerial target establishing its capability.

Indigenously developed sophisticated all-weather Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system was successfully flight-tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the Odisha coast on Monday. The missile which was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the target mid-air, meeting the mission objectives have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Army. The missile has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km and uses solid-fuel propellant.

After today’s successful trial, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) all the development trials are completed and the weapon system is expected to be ready for induction by 2021.

The whole trial was monitored by Ground Telemetry Systems, Range Radar Systems, and Electro-Optical Tracking System etc and the missile successfully engaged the aerial target establishing its capability.

ALSO READ | Indian Army to get deadly Apache Attack Helicopters; Check details

The system which has been made in India operates on the move, has fully automated Command and Control System, Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar, Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar and Launcher. And has search and track on move capability and has very short reaction time.

More about QRSAM

The two radars of QRSAM are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with a search on move and track on move capability.

The QRSAM comes with the indigenously developed phased array radar and Inertial Navigation System.

The Data Link and RF seeker are also indigenously made.

It can engage multiple targets and comes with many states of the art technologies.

It can engage the targets at different ranges and altitudes.

There are electronic countermeasures which can be used against for jamming by aircraft radars.

The system is compact with a minimum number of vehicles for a firing unit. The single-stage solid propelled missile has a midcourse inertial navigation system with two-way data link and terminal active seeker developed indigenously by DRDO.