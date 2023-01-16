DRDO builds drones for Himalayas; innovation to lower casualties

The Indian military has been looking for drones to aid logistical operations in high-altitude border areas such as the Himalayan mountain chain. Back in 2019, Financial Express Online reported on the Indian Army contemplating procuring drones that could carry rations and materials in the unfriendly terrain of the Himalayas. In October 2022, the Indian Army issued tenders for procuring 363 drones to enhance its logistics chain and boost operational preparedness along sensitive border territories.

Now, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has created an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can detect explosives without risking the personnel. Given that it has a payload capacity of 5 kg, the multi-copter can drop supplies such as medicines and rations.

Both these features are further complemented by the drone’s ability to carry out autonomous missions with waypoint navigation within a 5 km radius. Not only can the UAV drop its payload and return to base on its own, but it can also do so while maintaining a speed of 6 m/s and flying up to 200 metres high. Additionally, the multi-copter has features such as a beacon-based landing accuracy of 100 mm, ground vehicle follow mode and modular design. DRDO displayed it at the 108th Indian Science Congress.

According to an official of DRDO, the successful trials of the multi-copter were conducted in Sikkim at a 14,000 ft altitude. After two successful trials, the product would be ready for induction in the forces.

The DRDO has developed the multi-copter with a payload capacity from 5 kg to 25 kg and is working to increase the capacity up to 30 kg, he said.

The multi-copter has an onboard Li-Ion battery bank. The advantage of the multi-copter is that it has a high payload capacity and endurance of 30 minutes. It has the feature of payload release. So it can travel to a designated location in auto mode, release payload, and return to the home location.